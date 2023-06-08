It has been a somewhat bittersweet day for Liverpool with regards to their search for new midfielders.

The Reds have confirmed the signing of Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

However, Jude Bellingham – who was heavily linked with Liverpool – has all-but joined Real Madrid.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that another Anfield-linked midfielder seems to have gone elsewhere.

Over the past few weeks, Liverpool have been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte.

Indeed, some reports suggested that the Reds were frontrunners at one point to sign the Uruguay international.

However, things didn’t develop beyond that, and Liverpool subsequently fell behind in terms of speculation.

Now, it looks as though Ugarte will be plying his trade for Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano took to Twitter to say the 22-year-old “can be considered” a PSG player.

“Documents are signed, medical successful – deal valid until June 2028… done deal,” he added.

Ugarte would’ve been a good shout for Liverpool.

He’s incredibly talented, versatile, technically superb, and is willing to run himself into the ground for the cause.

Last year, Liverpool.com previously likened the player to Real Madrid and France star Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, we’re still in June, and there is plenty of time for the Reds to bring in more players.

Indeed, Romano claimed earlier on Thursday that Liverpool have pencilled in talks over two rising midfield stars.

The Reds have reportedly scheduled discussions with the agents of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but one thing’s for sure – Liverpool are certainly working hard to bolster their midfield ranks.