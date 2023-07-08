Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Vitor Roque in recent days.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Spurs had been in contact with the Brazilian’s representatives.

The same outlet then claimed that Tottenham were willing to go all out in order to hijack Roque’s Barcelona move.

Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

They reported that Spurs were willing to treble his salary and travel to Brazil to try and seal a deal.

Tottenham are currently in the process of revamping their squad under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have already signed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski has joined permanently.

The Roque and Spurs reports came in wake of speculation claiming Athletico PR were losing patience with Barca.

They were apparently waiting for the La Liga side to send over the documents needed to complete the transfer.

‘Otherwise, they will begin to contemplate other proposals,’ added the MD report.

Apparently, Tottenham ‘do not stop calling’ over a move for Roque, alongside Man United and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, any hopes Spurs may have had of making a late swoop have now been thwarted.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to declare “here we go” on Roque joining Barca.

They appear to have heeded Athletico’s ultimatum and the signing is nearing its completion.

As per MD, Barca and Athletico have reportedly agreed a move worth around €55m (£47m) in total.

Our view

This is disappointing news for Tottenham but really, it’s not all that surprising.

Roque looked to be favouring a move to Barca, who have been in the driving seat for his signing.

There looked to be a few hitches towards the end, which gave Spurs some hope, but the chances were always slim.

If Tottenham had managed to sign Roque, they’d have got their hands on an outstanding talent.

He has already made 66 competitive senior appearances for Athletico, registering 22 goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the ‘extraordinary‘ forward’s tally with Brazil’s Under-20s reads 11 games, six goals.