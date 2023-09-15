A survey of agents in The Athletic has been one of the big talking points in football this week.

Indeed, The Athletic had agents anonymously answer a number of transfer-related questions off the back of the summer window, and there were some very intriguing findings in this survey to say the least.

James Maddison was voted as the signing of the summer, while Kai Havertz was voted as the worst signing of the window, but, intriguingly, Dominik Szoboszlai only received one vote as the signing of the summer.

The Hungarian has, of course, hit the ground running at Anfield, but the agents only gave him one vote as the signing of the summer – the same number as James Ward-Prowse.

Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley was very clear in his view of this survey, and he wasn’t happy about the fact Szoboszlai and Ward-Prowse were ranked at the same sort of level.

Szoboszlai much better

Burley gave his verdict on these two transfers.

“James Ward-Prowse is a good professional, but he has the same number of votes as a Rolls Royce in Dominik Szoboszlai. Listen, things I never thought I would be talking about on live television is a football agent survey. A football agent survey? Seriously?” Burley said.

Both brilliant

Look, Dominik Szoboszlai may well prove to be the much better signing than Ward-Prowse in time, but, right now, the West Ham midfielder is also looking like one of the signings of the summer.

Indeed, Ward-Prowse is doing some incredible stuff at West Ham so far, and it would be remiss to pretend as though he isn’t right up there with Szoboszlai in terms of being the signing of the summer.

Szoboszlai has a higher ceiling, that’s for sure, but based on the first four games this season, Ward-Prowse is up there as one of the best signings in the league.