Rodrigo Bentancur posts on Instagram showing support for Tottenham after beating Chelsea

Tottenham beat Chelsea today to pick up a huge three points and pile the misery on Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs had goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane to thank for the win, as Cristian Stellini once again led his side to victory in the absence of Antonio Conte.

Conte could well be back in the dugout for this week’s cup clash with Sheffield United. But even if he isn’t then Spurs will be more than confident with Stellini in the dugout.

Of course, Spurs are having to do the business without influential midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. But that doesn’t mean he’s stopped watching on and supporting.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Bentancur showed his love for his Spurs teammates by posting a clip to his Insta stories celebrating the victory over Chelsea.

Tottenham are looking very much alive and kicking in their hunt for the top four. Stellin’s spell in charge has been hugely successful so far and Spurs players might be wondering just how long it carries on.

Of course, when Conte is back it should bring a fresh lease of life. If results start to dip again, then Tottenham’s board might start to wonder if they’ve got the right man in charge after all.

TBR’s View: Tottenham coming to life under Stellini

In fairness to Tottenham and Conte, they played very much like how Conte wants them to today. They were good at the back and then sprung quickly on the break when they could.

The front three of Kane, Kulusevski and Richarlison did well and having Son off the bench was a bonus as well.

Stellini deserves plenty of credit here. Of course, Conte will be in the background. But Tottenham have flourished recently and Stellini has to take praise for it.