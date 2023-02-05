Rodri says he absolutely loves watching one Tottenham player











Rodri has suggested that Harry Kane is a great player and claimed that he really enjoys watching the Tottenham Hotspur striker, in comments reported by the Daily Mirror.

Of course, today sees Tottenham host Manchester City in another intriguing Premier League clash. Spurs will be hoping to close the gap to the top-four. Meanwhile, City could move to within two points of the league leaders.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

And the game also pits the two top goalscorers in the division against each other.

Rodri lauds Harry Kane

Erling Haaland has outscored eight teams with his 25 goals so far. In any other year, Kane’s tally of 16 goals would be receiving plaudits from all sides. However, Haaland’s record is on another level.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Rodri has lauded the Spurs striker ahead of the fixture. He has insisted that he is a huge fan of the Englishman – who will become Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer with his next goal.

“I think (Haaland and Kane) are the two greatest strikers in the Premier League right now,” he said, as reported by Daily Mirror.

“Kane is a top player, a great player. He has been at the highest level for 10 years in my opinion. I just enjoy watching him because he understands the game in the same way. Not only scoring goals, but trying to improve the game for the team, dropping deep in situations. He is a very clever player.”

Tottenham actually have a very, very good record at home to Manchester City in recent years. Obviously, they threatened to spring a surprise when they met earlier this season, taking a 2-0 lead.

They have won their last four home games against Pep Guardiola’s men in all competitions. Interestingly however, Kane has not scored in any of those wins.

In fact, you would have to go back to 2015 and a game at White Hart Lane for Kane’s most recent home goal against Manchester City.

Ominously, Haaland has four goals in his last two Premier League games. And he will be desperate to prove a point amid some claims that he has actually made City a worse team.

Certainly, a victory today is going to have the potential to launch one of the sides as City push for the title and Tottenham look to get their top-four charge back on track.