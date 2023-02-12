Rodri praises Arsenal ahead of Manchester City clash on Wednesday











Rodri has told Super Sunday on Sky Sports (broadcast on 12/2; 18:41) that Arsenal have been incredible this season as Manchester City prepare to face the Gunners in a top of the table clash on Wednesday.

The game this week appears to be a mouthwatering prospect. Mikel Arteta’s men have led the way throughout the campaign. But the gap has closed more recently.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Gunners have failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions. Meanwhile, Manchester City are now within three points of the league leaders after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Rodri lauds Arsenal before Manchester City clash

Arsenal do still have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s side. But City will end the day at the summit of the table should they win on Wednesday.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

So it is such an exciting prospect for the neutral. And ahead of the game, Rodri outlined just how impressed he has been by Arsenal during this campaign.

“I know it’s a big game for us and for them. Of course, we know they are the leaders and we want to be there at the end of the season,” he told Super Sunday.

“We have to perform well and we have to show that we are better than them. That has to happen on Wednesday. I think they’ve been incredible this season. Great players and very good performances. We made a step forward in these games, even if sometimes we didn’t have the result.”

Of course, there are going to be plenty of twists to come. Arsenal will have another 16 games after they take on Manchester City. And the two sides meet once again towards the end of April. That game looks set to have a huge amount riding on it.

Had City lost against Villa on Sunday, Arsenal would have had an opportunity to put one hand on the Premier League trophy on Wednesday. They could have gone nine points clear with a game in hand.

The table still looks very good for Arsenal right now. And they have saved some of their best performances for the division’s heavyweights.

Beating Manchester City this coming week could be an absolutely huge statement.