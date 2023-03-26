Robin van Persie makes Arsenal title prediction ahead of final Premier League stretch











Arsenal legend Robin van Persie has been giving his thoughts on the title race with Manchester City over the weekend.

Van Persie, who left Arsenal to pursue a league title with Manchester United to great effect, still keeps a close eye on the Gunners.

The Dutch forward is widely regarded as one of the best Arsenal have had in the last 15 years. Widely respected at The Emirates, Van Persie is a man who Arsenal fans take notice of.

So when speaking to Sky Sports today, Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear of Van Persie’s prediction when it comes to who’ll win the title out of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“If you look at this period in time this is where every single point counts. They’ve had a couple of difficult games and got three points there and that’s what a champions team is made of. They’ve been proving that,” Van Persie said.

“But the last stretch is always the difficult one. But my personal feeling is that they’ll go for it and they’ll do it and win the league. It’s been a while, so I’m happy for them to win it.”

TBR’s View: Van Persie thoughts will delight Arsenal fans

Robin van Persie is still looked on fondly by Arsenal fan despite his mini defection to United before Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The Dutchman makes a good point too about the big games Arsenal have won recently. Questions have been asked and so far, the Gunners have answered them.

Now, it’s all about coming back from the international break strongly for Arsenal. They are in the final stretch and with some huge games coming, they have to hit the ground running.

Any sort of slip up, and Man City will beat them to it. It’s now crunch time, and Arsenal simply have to keep their levels.