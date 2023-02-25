Robin Koch's impressive stats in Leeds win over Southampton











Leeds United secured their first win in 11 games as they ran out 1-0 winners over Southampton at Elland Road.

Junior Firpo’s goal helped new Whites boss Javi Gracia got off to the perfect start as Jesse Marsch’s successor.

The 26-year-old full-back netted in the 77th minute, his effort squirming under Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Leeds’ win on Saturday helped them climb outside the Premier League’s bottom three.

But while Firpo got the winner for the Whites, it was a team effort with numerous players standing out.

One of those was Robin Koch, who delivered a solid display at the back for Leeds.

The 26-year-old deal very well with Paul Onuachu, beating the 6ft 7in forward in the air on multiple occasions.

Koch barely put a foot wrong and did all that was needed at the back without any drama.

The £11.5million man also came down heavily after one aerial challenge before half-time, but he powered through.

Koch clocked up some impressive stats on the day, as per Whoscored.

He took 75 touches of the ball and passed the ball 66 times, the most of any player in the game.

Koch also completed an impressive 90.9 percent of his passes, one of the best percentages in the match.

In terms of defensive contributions, he won four aerial challenges and registered two tackles, one interception and three clearances.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Koch and Max Wober both did well and look like they’re forming a good partnership at centre-back.

Small steps of course, but it was a crucial, morale-boosting win against a fellow relegation battler.

Hopefully Leeds can kick on in the coming weeks, but so far so good.