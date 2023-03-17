Robin Koch shares which Leeds United player is always late to training











Leeds United are struggling down at the bottom end of the Premier League this season after changing manager midway through.

Jesse Marsch was given the boot last month and replaced by Javi Gracia. So far, performances under Gracia have been mixed to say the least. The Spanish boss will be ready for the upcoming international break, where he’ll hope to really have time to get his ideas across.

Of course, he’ll need his best players to perform as well. One of those best players is German defender Robin Koch, who has been speaking on the Leeds United Podcast this week.

And answering questions on his teammates, Koch revealed that young winger Crysencio Summerville is not a fan of the English weather when it comes to training.

“The last I would say, I don’t know if it’s because of the weather, but most of the time it’s Cryo! It could be because of the weather though,” Koch said.

Koch has been linked with a move away from Leeds in recent weeks. Newcastle United are thought to be keen on the German.

Summerville, meanwhile, has not quite hit the heights many expected this season. The £15k-a-week winger started well, but has not scored since before Christmas.

Summerville scored in four consecutive games earlier on in the season and it’s clear that the talent is there.

For Leeds, it’s just about getting the best from the winger and hoping he can produce the goods. Of course, this comment from Koch is tongue-in-cheek. But, there might be a more serious undertone to it as well, and Summerville might do well to get into the mix a bit quicker.

Leeds face a huge game at Wolves this weekend. And they’ll need both Summerville and Koch at their best to get something.

