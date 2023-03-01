Roberto Mancini shares Wilfried Gnonto verdict as Italy forward shines at Leeds











Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has been described by Italy head coach Roberto Mancini as a “quality” player.

The Azzurri boss spoke about the Elland Road star in conversation with Tuttomercatoweb, via Sport Witness.

Gnonto joined Leeds late in the summer transfer window from FC Zurich for a reported £3.8million.

Initially signed as a long-term prospect, it didn’t take long for him to become a first-team player at Elland Road.

Gnonto has dazzled for Leeds and is one of their shining lights in a particularly difficult campaign.

Mancini called the youngster up to the Italy national squad when he was still playing for Zurich.

Now, with the international break on the horizon, Gnonto could well add to his eight Azzurri caps.

Asked about the teenager’s upcoming international hopes by TMW, Mancini replied: “Maybe.

“Gnonto is a young boy. No one has thought of signing him, but he plays as a starter in the Premier League, and that’s not a given at 19.

“He can still improve, and he’s young. He has quality.

“I hope other young players can follow his example and go abroad to play. If they’re good, then they play.”

Bright light amid Leeds gloom

Leeds well and truly struck gold when they signed Gnonto.

Not only did they get one of Europe’s top young talents, but they did so for less than £4million.

He has proven an absolute bargain and no doubt has an incredibly bright future in the game.

Mancini, one of the best managers in the game with 14 trophies to his name, rates Gnonto highly.

It’s not surprising that he’s confused about why nobody else has taken a chance on the player.

If Leeds stay up this season, they might just have a chance of keeping hold of Gnonto past the summer.

However, surely it won’t be long before clubs start circling in hope of landing the talented Italian.