Roberto Firmino tells Jurgen Klopp he's leaving Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has told Jurgen Klopp he will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Brazilian forward has been the subject of speculation for some time over his future. Firmino has been with Liverpool for eight seasons and has helped Klopp’s side win everything in that time.

However, with his contract winding down and no sign of a new deal in place, Firmino is now set to leave. That’s according to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg anyway, who has taken to Twitter to confirm the news.

Firmino will leave his £180k-a-week Liverpool contract behind and go and seek pastures new. The Brazilian will leave Anfield a legend, having scored crucial goals and being a key part of trophy successes.

Firmino has an impressive record for the Reds. Having made over 350 appearances, Firmino has scored more than 100 goals and provided just shy of 80 assists in all competitions.

Klopp has always maintained his respect and love for Firmino and has never once suggested he wants rid of him.

However, it seems Firmino has take the decision himself and will leave the club. Liverpool, then, could well be in the market for another new forward to fill the void.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

TBR’s View: Firmino decision marks end of an era for Liverpool

It started when Sadio Mane left and now with Firmino going, Liverpool really are in the midst of a big transition period.

Firmino has been nothing short of outstanding for Liverpool. He’ll go down as one of their best ever signings and will be seen as one of the catalysts to their success as a club.

Klopp will be loathed to lose such a class act. But he will no doubt respect Firmino’s decision and make sure there is a typical Anfield send off for the former Hoffenheim star.

