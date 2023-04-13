Roberto De Zerbi praises former Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk











Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has been full of praise for Chelsea star and former Arsenal transfer target Mykhailo Mudryk.

Everyone knows that the winger was embroiled in a huge transfer saga in January. The Ukranian was heavily linked to Arsenal and Chelsea, per Fabrizio Romano. The attacker ended up at Chelsea in a huge £88 million, including add-ons, deal.

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko desperately wanted Mudryk at the Gunners. He told the Daily Mail: “Unfortunately he didn’t become an Arsenal player – as I wanted personally! – but it’s life.”

Since then, Mudryk has failed to live up to his big price tag at Chelsea. He is yet to score in the Premier League and only has one assist.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

De Zerbi praises former Arsenal transfer target Mudryk

Of course, due to the fact that two Premier League sides have been linked, his performances so far will be heavily criticised.

Many discuss the player, and this includes Brighton manager De Zerbi. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Italian was full of praise for Mudryk, who he called a “top player”. He went on to say that: “He has the quality to become a star in the Premier League.”

When a new player comes to the Premier League, you never know how long it will take them to get to their best. The division is very difficult, with every match competitive. Some also struggle with the physicality of the league.

Mudryk is a transfer who is clearly struggling; however, with Chelsea signing many players and also going through multiple managers this season, it is easy to see why that is the case.

The 22 year old will definitely take some time to settle in the division. At his former club Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk managed 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 appearances. He definitely has the potential to do this in the Premier League.

For now though, Arsenal will not feel like they have missed out on the signing. They continue to battle for the title and losing out on Mudryk hasn’t affected them, despite key player Zinchenko wanting him at the club.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

