Robert De Zerbi gives his opinion on Elland Road after Leeds 2-2 Brighton











Leeds United remain in trouble in the relegation zone despite a spirited 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road today.

A goal from Jack Harrison ensured Leeds took a share of the spoils. They needed a result as well, having seen Bournemouth beat Liverpool earlier in the day.

For Leeds, a home clash is always one they fancy. Even against a Brighton side in such good form, Leeds always fancy themselves in front of a packed Elland Road.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

And speaking of Elland Road, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi hailed the ‘fantastic’ atmosphere in West Yorkshire, albeit he believes his side deserved to win.

“We could attack them many times, in the space but we played well, we understood from the first minute of the game. It is difficult to win here, the stadium is amazing and the atmosphere is fantastic but I think if we speak about the performances, we deserved to win,” De Zerbi told the BBC.

Brighton will, of course, take the point and move on. For Leeds, though, they’ll need to start winning games pretty quickly.

TBR’s View: Elland Road can drive Leeds to Premier League safety

But that’s only if the players lap it up and respond in the appropriate way. Leeds need the Elland Road crowd bouncing behind them and they got that at times today.

However, it’s going to come down to these Leeds players to show some grit and determination to really stay up.

Elland Road will do its best over the rest of the season. But in the end, it will be down to Gracia and his players to show up. If they do that, then the Leeds fans will respond in kind and that should, in theory, lead to some big home wins.