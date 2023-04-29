Robbie Savage suggests two managers definitely won't accept Tottenham job now











Tottenham Hotspur’s hunt for a new manager is still ongoing, and Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi have both been linked with the job in North London.

Spurs are in a mess. When was the last time you saw a club sack a manager and then hire his assistant as the interim boss, only to then sack him and appoint the guy who assisted him for the same role?

Tottenham need to get their next appointment right, but Robbie Savage thinks two managers won’t leave their respective clubs to join Spurs.

Robbie Savage suggests Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi will not accept Tottenham manager job

Spurs have been linked with a number of managers over the last few weeks.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are the popular names, but underrated-yet-quality managers like Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi have also been linked with the Tottenham role.

The two have done an extraordinary job at their respective clubs this season and they both definitely deserve the recognition that they’re getting.

They would both be interesting choices for Tottenham as well, but Robbie Savage has questioned why they would even consider leaving their clubs for Spurs.

He wrote in his column for The Mirror: “Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi have both earned the right to be in for the Spurs job.

“But, why would they leave Brentford and Brighton, they are challenging for Europe and secure. You could end up in the job at Spurs for 20 games (and) then (get) sacked.”

TBR View:

We can see where Savage is coming from, but we’re not sure if he’s right.

Yes, Brighton and Brentford have had a better season than Tottenham and are much more stable at the moment, but Spurs are a massive club, and it’s difficult for managers of smaller clubs to turn down a chance to join them.

De Zerbi’s altercation with Stellini a few weeks ago may have ruined his chances, but if Frank is offered the Tottenham job, we have a feeling he’ll take it.

However, as things stand, it looks like neither Frank nor De Zerbi are the frontrunners.

