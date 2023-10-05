Robbie Savage says West Ham have a really ‘creative’ talent in their ranks

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus earned praise from TNT Sports pundit Robbie Savage for his Europa League display on Thursday night.

The Hammers beat German outfit Freiburg 2-1 on their patch, with Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd getting the goals for David Moyes’ visitors.

West Ham opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Lucas Paqueta and remained a goal up by the break.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Paqueta rose high above his marker to meet a cross from Jarrod Bowen and nod the ball low into the net, despite a hand from Noah Atubolu.

The hosts then struck back through Roland Sallai in the 49th minute, the Freiburg ace lashing in following two solid saves from Lukasz Fabianski.

However, the Hammers struck back through Nayef Aguerd on 66 minutes, the defender heading home a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Aguerd’s goal, which turned out to be the winner, came at a good time for West Ham, who were looking shaky prior to retaking the lead.

‘Got into good areas’

Kudus played for West Ham until the 80th minute, when Said Benrahma took his place, and Savage liked what he saw from the summer signing.

“I think he had a good game, Kudus,” the Welshman told TNT Sports, via BBC Sport. “He has been creative and got into good areas.”

As per Whoscored, Kudus had two shots, of which one was on target, and also made two key passes in the game.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

The £38million man also won two aerial challenges, delivered one accurate cross and one accurate long ball, and weighed in with one tackle and one interception.

The Evening Standard gave Kudus a 7 out of 10 for his efforts on the night.

“Fine touch under pressure started move for opener,” they wrote.

“Hit the post with a shot that somehow trickled through the goalkeeper, then fired just wide of clincher late on.”

Kudus’ efforts helped West Ham record their 17th consecutive win in Europe, and put them top of Group A with six points from their opening two games.