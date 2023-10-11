Robbie Savage says Liverpool have a ‘superb’ 22-year-old in their ranks

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been described by Robbie Savage as “superb”.

The pundit told TEAMtalk that the Reds summer signing has made his three-man shortlist of the Premier League’s best players so far this season.

Liverpool signed Szoboszlai in the summer and he has gone from an exciting prospect to a potential Steven Gerrard heir.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Reds paid a reported £60million to sign the 22-year-old from RB Leipzig. Much like Virgil van Dijk, he’s more than justifying his high transfer fee.

Szoboszlai is already off the mark for Liverpool, having registered two goals from 11 outings in all competitions.

‘Everything attached to his profile’

More importantly, the Hungary international has improved the Reds team as a whole.

As per Liverpool.com, “he seems to have everything attached to his profile from physicality to technique to industry to creativity to everything in between”.

Savage named Szoboszlai in his top-three list alongside Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison.

“I think Szoboszlai for Liverpool has been superb,” said the retired Wales international.

“I think he’s only got two goals but the way Liverpool are playing and the way that Jurgen Klopp has transformed that midfield – they are far more dynamic than they were last season – and I think Szoboszlai has played a huge part of that.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Our view

Good call from Savage. Szoboszlai has been outstanding for Liverpool and the fact people are already suggesting he is Steven Gerrard’s heir at Anfield speaks volumes regarding his quality.

And the fact he’s just 22 years old means he’s probably nowhere near his best yet, so it’ll be exciting to see how he fares in the coming seasons as he develops as a player and nears his peak.