Robbie Savage claims he’s already seen a weakness in Tottenham’s team this season

Pundit Robbie Savage has claimed that Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur still have one glowing weakness this season.

Savage was speaking to Team Talk and was asked about Spurs’ chances of winning the title this season.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The pundit quickly dismissed that idea, although he was very complimentary of the project under Ange.

However, Savage did point out that Tottenham still look vulnerable in defence under Postecoglou this season.

Savage said: “They’ve got that dynamic and exciting approach now, but there is an element of jeopardy that sees them taking risks.

“They look vulnerable still in defence.

“They’ve been rewarded with late goals against Liverpool, late goals against Sheffield Utd, which has somewhat masked their start to the season.

“And while Spurs fans are totally, totally enjoying it, there is a slight element of luck to those wins.”

Savage went on to conclude that a top four finish would still represent big success for Postecoglou and Tottenham this season.

And harping back to Savage’s comments on Spurs’ defence, fans may feel he’s referring to the game against Liverpool.

Savage doesn’t think Postecoglou’s Tottenham can win the league this season

Although they ended up winning the game, Spurs did have some difficult moments at the back.

Micky van de Ven recovered very well in the second half but did raise some eyebrows with his defending early on.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Moreover, although Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are impressing, neither have the experience of maintaining these levels across a whole Premier League season.

Despite the positive feeling under Postecoglou at Tottenham, there is some credit to what Savage is saying.

Spurs have survived some big tests but have been aided by fleets of luck or late chaos.

And as their rivals Arsenal found out last season, it isn’t sustainable to keep winning games in dramatic fashion late on.

Rather, Spurs will need to develop a cold ruthlessness to all of their exciting and creative play.