Robbie Keane shares what Sky pundits were saying off-air about Spurs star











Robbie Keane has shared what the Sky Sports pundit were saying off-air about Richarlison before he came on for Tottenham Hotspur in their dramatic loss to Liverpool.

Keane was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 30/4; 18:59) after Spurs were agonisingly denied a point at Anfield after Lucas Moura’s late mistake played Diogo Jota in for a stoppage-time winner.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It had appeared that Ryan Mason’s side had rescued a point. And the man to do it, of course, was Richarlison.

The Brazilian went into the game still awaiting his first Premier League goal since his move from Everton. But he managed to head home in the final stages, sparking wild celebrations in the away end.

Keane shares what Sky pundits were saying about Richarlison before goal in Tottenham loss

Richarlison had already annoyed the Anfield crowd by going down inside the box after a challenge from Ibrahima Konate. So it seemed to be particularly satisfying for the forward to get that goal.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And it seems that Robbie Keane and his Sky colleagues saw the goal coming. Keane was speaking about Richarlison’s tough time since joining Spurs. And he suggested that he could see the goal drought ending on his return to Merseyside.

“The problem is when he did get injured, then you’ve got Harry ahead of you so you’re never going to play ahead of Harry. So it’s a tough situation for him. But he needs to do a bit more,” he told Sky Sports.

“Off-air, we said that didn’t we, we fancied him to score, especially with the stick he was getting from Liverpool fans.”

Richarlison is one of those players who seems to thrive when he irritates rival fans. So it is likely that many would have done similar to Keane and backed the 25-year-old to find the back of the net on Sunday of all days.

Ultimately, he was left with egg on his face. Understandably, the celebrations were wild with Spurs coming back from 3-0 down to seemingly earn a point.

But there was still to be one more twist. And Richarlison was denied the chance to be something of a hero after an extremely tough first season in North London.

He absolutely needs to step up his game ahead of next season. The backlash he will likely now receive from rival fans will be all the worse because he has had such a poor campaign.