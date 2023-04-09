Robbie Keane sends message to Heung-Min Son after scoring 100th PL goal for Tottenham











Robbie Keane has taken to Instagram to congratulate Heung-Min Son after the forward scored his 100th Premier League goal for Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Tottenham picked up an important 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday afternoon to get their hopes of a top-four finish back on track.

Spurs were fortunate to run out with three points after Brighton dominated for large periods of the game and had some big decisions go against them.

The Seagulls had two goals ruled out for handball on the day, before their appeals for what looked like a blatant penalty were waved away by the VAR after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg took out Kaoru Mitoma in the box.

Nevertheless, Spurs found a way to win and that was largely down to their brilliant duo – Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

The South Korean forward opened to scoring in the first-half with a stunning effort from outside the box. Son’s goal saw him hit a huge personal landmark as it was his 100th goal in the Premier League for Spurs.

Now, Tottenham legend Robbie Keane has congratulated the 30-year-old on Instagram.

Keane sends message to Son

Son took to social media yesterday to express his delight at joining the Premier League’s 100 club.

He wrote: “100 Premier League goals… man I am so proud to be the first Asian player to score this number. Proud because it means if it’s possible for me, is possible for anyone growing up back home too.

“I’m so thankful for every coach, every teammate, every friend and my family who have helped me along this journey so far. This is team reward, because all of you. Love, Sonny.”

His teammates flocked beneath the post to congratulate him on hitting a huge personal landmark.

And Keane also wrote: “Congrats mate welcome to the 100 club,” alongside six round of applause emojis.

Of course, Keane was also a prolific goal scorer for Tottenham and he managed to bag 91 Premier League goals during his spell in north London, hitting a tonne in the process after spells at Coventry City and Leeds United.

Son has had to wait patiently to finally reach 100 Premier League goals after what has been a tough season for him on a personal level.

Tottenham will be hoping this gives the forward a much-needed boost ahead of the final eight games of the campaign.

