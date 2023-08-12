Robbie Keane and Jermaine Jenas react to transfer news coming out of Tottenham right now

Harry Kane has officially confirmed on Instagram that he has left Tottenham Hotspur, and he has been receiving a lot of love from people associated with Spurs.

It was always likely that the Englishman would leave the club this summer. He was allowed to enter the final year of his contract and Bayern Munich snapped him up.

Here’s how some of Kane’s mates reacted to his transfer on Instagram.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Robbie Keane and Jermaine Jenas react as Harry Kane leaves Tottenham

This day was always going to be emotional for Harry Kane and Tottenham fans.

The striker has been at Spurs since he was 11. He has spent nearly two decades at the club and has become one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous white shirt.

Now, the time has come for Kane to move and win some silverware. Bayern Munich will guarantee trophies, and we’re sure he’ll be a massive success there.

In his Instagram post today, Kane wrote: “Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans.”

Sergio Reguilon replied: “Thanks for everything legend!”

Robbie Keane commented: “Good luck mate you’ve given everything to the club!”

Jermaine Jenas said: “Well said pal!”

TBR View:

Kane is gone now and Tottenham have to move on.

Spurs now have to find a way to replace 30 goals a season. There aren’t many strikers in the world who can do that in the Premier League, which makes it extremely difficult for Daniel Levy to fill the huge void Kane has left.

However, there’s still nearly three weeks left in the window, and if Tottenham don’t bring in a replacement, they will struggle this campaign.

It will be interesting to see who Spurs will go after in the coming days.