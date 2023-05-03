Robbie Keane has already admitted he’s a huge fan of £35k-a-week Leeds player











Robbie Keane has already admitted that he’s a huge fan of Leeds United captain Liam Cooper.

The duo will now be working together at Elland Road after Keane joined Sam Allardyce’s backroom staff.

Of course, Leeds face an uphill battle to retain Premier League status, but they are arguably in good hands with Allardyce.

The 68-year-old has only been relegated as a manager on one occasion and that was with West Brom back in 2021 after joining midway through the campaign.

The English boss was officially announced as the new Leeds manager today and he has set about bringing in some familiar faces.

One being Robbie Keane, who enjoyed a spell at Elland Road during his playing days. And the Irishman has already admitted that he was a huge admirer of Liam Cooper on Sky Sports last year.

Keane a huge fan of Cooper

Keane claimed that Leeds started to look more solid defensively after bringing Cooper back into the starting line-up in April last year.

“I know the lads speak very highly of him,” Keane said. “He’s the leader. Since he’s been back in the team, they look more solid.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s been in. Having your captain back certainly helps the team.” as quoted by Leeds Live.

Cooper had forced his way back into the Leeds side under Javi Gracia and he seems like the type of centre-back that Allardyce would favour.

The £35,000-a-week man has an admirer in Keane as well, so it would be no surprise if he keeps his place in the side from here on out.

Allardyce’s first game in charge will probably be his most difficult test as Leeds travel to Manchester City on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether or not Cooper will be involved though, after he limped off with an injury against Bournemouth.

