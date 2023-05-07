Robbie Fowler says Liverpool have a 'phenomenal' player in their ranks











Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has lauded the performances of Mo Salah, after the Red winger scored his 186th goal for the club yesterday.

Salah once again got the winning goal for Liverpool as they saw off Brentford at Anfield. It was a ninth successive game at home where Salah has scored, and he’s now sitting above some big players in Liverpool’s history.

The goal v Brentford put him level with Steven Gerrard and ahead of Fowler himself. And speaking on Premier League Productions, Fowler believes Salah needs to be appreciated.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

“Every week he’s racking up these stats and these records and I think we’ve hit him with every superlative under the sun. I mean, he’s a player that doesn’t get injured. You can’t argue with his stats, they are phenomenal,” Fowler said.

“You look at some of the names on that list and I don’t think he’ll catch Rushy, in fairness. But he’s overtaken Kenny and he’s level with Steven, so that tells you what type of player he is.”

Salah has maintained his standards all season when at times, his Liverpool teammates have struggled.

But with the likes of Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Diaz up top with him, the future is looking bright for the Reds.

TBR’s View: Salah one of the greats

Fowler is right about Salah here. His stats are simply superb and he needs appreciation as one of the best to ever do it in a red shirt.

Salah’s consistency is massive. Few players can produce like he does on a weekly basis. He is one of Jurgen Klopp’s reliables and his goal record speaks for itself.

If Liverpool are to bounce back next season and win something, then Salah will remain key for them.