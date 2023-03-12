Robbie Fowler says Tottenham star Harry Kane should have not allowed decision Antonio Conte made this month











Robbie Fowler has told the Sunday Mirror (12/3; page 65) that he doesn’t think Harry Kane should’ve allowed Antonio Conte to drop him for Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield United earlier this month.

It’s been a miserable month so far for Spurs as they have crashed out of Europe and the FA Cup over the past 10 days.

Antonio Conte’s men picked up a much-needed win against Nottingham Forest yesterday, but their chances of picking up any silverware have vanished.

Of course, Tottenham fell to a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane at the beginning of the month and Conte’s decision to leave Kane out of the starting line-up was heavily criticised.

The Italian was recovering from gallbladder surgery in his homeland at the time, but he was still taking decisions over the team, alongside Cristian Stellini.

And Fowler believes that Kane should’ve challenged the decision to leave him out of the starting line-up in the FA Cup fifth round exit.

Fowler on Kane

Writing in a column for the Sunday Mirror, the Liverpool legend questioned Kane’s leadership qualities after criticising Richarlison for his comments after the AC Milan clash.

“I’d also take a look at Harry Kane too,” Fowler said. “He’s doing it on the pitch, no question. Scoring the goals. But is he leading properly, is he taking responsibility when Conte’s instincts are out?

“I know that sounds harsh when he’s got 20 goals again already this season. But I was watching Spurs’ FA Cup tie at Sheffield United, and wondering what the hell he was doing on the bench?

“I know that’s the manager’s decision, but c’mon. He’s club captain, they’re desperate for him to stay. He surely could have said he wanted to start – he has that hold over the club, and they’d never have a better chance of silverware than the FA Cup this season.

“They seem to have collapsed since that defeat. Woeful at Wolves, even worse against AC Milan. Maybe he’ll reflect he should have started that night in Sheffield. Sometimes it’s not always about the manager – players also have to take responsibility.

“Of course, I think that he’ll leave at the end of the season, he has to, and there will be massive clubs watching his situation.

“But there was so much at stake for him in his career before then. Now the chance of a trophy has gone, and the top four could also be in danger. That is not the way to leave the club that you’ve played for your whole life.”

The criticism does seem a bit harsh from Fowler considering Conte has the final say on who starts each game.

But his team selection for that shock FA Cup exit was questionable to say the least. It was undoubtedly their best shot at a trophy this season, with the Blades even drawing Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-final after the defeat.

