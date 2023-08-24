Rob Holding says 25-year-old player who left Arsenal last month has so much ability

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was released by Arsenal last month, and Rob Holding has now raved about him.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at the Gunners’ academy. He spent most of his life there, but after a difficult few years, Mikel Arteta decided to let him go.

Holding, however, hasn’t forgotten about his ability.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal’s Rob Holding raves about Ainsley Maitland-Niles

In Arteta’s first few months as Arsenal boss, Ainsley Maitland-Niles was absolutely key.

The Englishman was deployed as a wing-back, and he looked brilliant. He played a massive part in helping the Gunners win the FA Cup back in 2020, and everyone felt it was his time to shine.

However, after disagreements over his preferred position, Maitland-Niles went out to West Bromwich Albion on loan to play as a midfielder. He then spent time at Roma and Southampton on loan, but underwhelming spells there proved that he had no future at the Emirates Stadium.

On the 1st of last month, he officially became a free agent, and Maitland-Niles went and joined Lyon.

Holding, who knows Maitland-Niles very well, raved about him.

He said on Tea with Timbsy: “He is the coolest and most chilled guy you have ever met, it’s mental, I don’t know how he stays so relaxed.

“He’s so laidback, has so much ability, he just knows he has the ability and speed to get out of any situation.”

TBR View:

Maitland-Niles really does have extraordinary ability.

The 25-year-old is as versatile as they come. He can play as a winger, a wing-back and also a full-back on either side of the pitch, and he can slot in anywhere across midfield as well.

Not many players can do that, and to add to that, he has the composure and technical ability to perform at the highest level.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Maitland-Niles over the last two years, but he has begun a new chapter in France at Lyon, and that could just be what he needs to kickstart his career.