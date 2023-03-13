Rob Holding pokes fun at Fabio Vieira on Instagram after Arsenal win











Rob Holding has poked fun at Fabio Vieira on Instagram after the Arsenal youngster managed to somehow win a free-kick in the dying seconds against Fulham when no-one was around him.

Sunday proved to be another successful occasion for Mikel Arteta’s side. A first-half blitz saw the Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage, with Leandro Trossard setting up all three goals for the Premier League leaders.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A number of players were extremely impressive. And Vieira was one of those who caught the eye after coming off the bench. He should have arguably had an assist for Gabriel Jesus in the latter stages of the contest.

Holding pokes fun at Vieira after Arsenal win

Vieira’s talent has always been evident whenever he has got a chance for Arsenal since his £34 million move. But he appears to be turning his levels up a notch in recent weeks.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But one moment he may want to forget came just before the final whistle at Fulham.

Vieira was awarded a free-kick after going to ground as he headed towards the penalty area. There immediately appeared to be something not quite right about the decision.

And replays went on to show that no-one was that close to Vieira when he went to ground. Instead, he seemed to trip himself up.

Nevertheless, the Gunners took the free-kick as if they had won it fairly. In fairness, they will probably argue that they have deserved a couple of contentious decisions to go their way.

Vieira may have hoped that the incident may have gone under the radar. But Holding has made sure that that was not the case.

The defender took to Instagram to poke fun at the Portuguese, posting on his story: ‘Never seen a player trip themselves up and get a free kick’.

Vieira definitely deserves a slice of luck after a mixed first season. He has shown that he has the ability. But the chances have just not fallen to him so far.

But he is definitely working towards pushing for more game-time with his recent displays.