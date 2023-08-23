Rob Holding now shares what he told Jakub Kiwior right after Arsenal won the Community Shield

Rob Holding has now shared what he told Jakub Kiwior right after Arsenal won the Community Shield earlier this month.

The Gunners picked up their first piece of silverware of the new campaign with a penalty shootout win over Manchester City on August 6.

Leandro Trossard’s late equaliser cancelled out Cole Palmer’s opener and Mikel Arteta’s men triumphed on penalties.

It’s fair to say the win got Arsenal’s season off to a positive start and the Gunners have since won both of their opening Premier League games.

Now, Holding has appeared on Timbsy’s YouTube channel and discussed a moment between himself and Kiwior after the Community Shield final.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Holding shares what he told Kiwior after Community Shield final

Holding admitted that he had to convince Kiwior to have a picture with the trophy in front of the Arsenal supporters.

He said: “After winning the Community Shield I was speaking to Jakub, who is really shy, doesn’t speak much English and I said ‘have you had a picture with the trophy yet, with the fans behind?’

“And he was like no, I said let’s get one and he was like ‘no, no, no’.

“I’ve won a few trophies now and when I look back on it I wish I had enjoyed it a lot more and put myself out there a bit more to say I’m getting the trophy because when I look back on it I want to have that photo.

“So I said, believe me, let’s go get this photo you’ll appreciate it in a couple of years. So he was like okay.

“So we kneel down next to the trophy, have a photo and I sent it him on WhatsApp and said there you go mate, and Martin noticed it as well, so he came over and got in the photo as well.

“So at least he has a photo with a trophy now because I don’t know if he’d have even picked it up and lifted it!”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, Kiwior only made the switch to Arsenal from Serie A outfit Spezia back in January.

The Polish international put in some encouraging displays towards the end of the last campaign and it will be interesting to see how he fares this season.

It’s brilliant to hear Holding is clearly helping Kiwior settle into life in North London. After moving to England just a few months back, it’s only natural the defender will be ‘shy’ while he settles in.

But there’s a real togetherness about this current Arsenal squad and they will undoubtedly be keen to help Kiwior adjust to Premier League football.