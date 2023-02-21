Rob Green left concerned after West Ham's performance against Tottenham











Former West Ham United goalkeeper Robert Green has been left concerned after watching his old side play on Sunday.

West Ham fell to a 2-0 defeat against their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, after second-half goals from Emerson Royal and Heung-Min Son.

David Moyes’ men got off to a decent start to the game as Jarrod Bowen was presented with an early opportunity.

Despite a dull first-half, the Hammers looked compact and it seemed as if Tottenham would be in for a difficult afternoon.

But West Ham shipped two goals in the second-half after some poor defending and Green is worried after watching the performance.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Green worried about West Ham display

Speaking on BBC’s Monday Night Club, the former England goalkeeper feels West Ham lacked energy and desire during the London derby.

“When it’s not there it just looks so void of so much. That’s the worrying sign,” Green said.

“You looked at the game, and it just wasn’t without a kick, the signals are you can lose without a fight and it just wasn’t there with the energy.

“The word is sleepwalking towards relegation. That’s what we did and the fear is there again, because it certainly can happen.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Moyes’ side had seemingly turned a corner in recent weeks after picking up results against Chelsea and Newcastle United, after beating Everton at the London Stadium.

But the Scotsman will be disappointed with his side’s display against Spurs on Sunday, especially after a positive start to the game.

West Ham dropped into the relegation zone after the defeat and while their squad is seemingly too good to go down, they will need to guard against complacency over the coming weeks.

If the Hammers don’t start to pick up results on a consistent basis, pressure will begin to mount as they edge closer towards the final stretch of the season.

