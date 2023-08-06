Riyad Mahrez reacts with one word as Arsenal beat Man City to win the Community Shield

Arsenal have just beaten Manchester City at Wembley to win the Community Shield, and Riyad Mahrez is disappointed.

It was a tight tactical affair between Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola’s sides. Both clubs had their moments and an argument can even be made that the North Londoners looked more threatening in the first half.

Manchester City, however, got on the verge of beating Arsenal yet again, but Leandro Trossard’s deflected strike in the 101st minute followed by a 4-1 penalty shootout victory handed the trophy to the Gunners.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez reacts as Arsenal beat Manchester City to win the Community Shield

Pep Guardiola constantly reminded everyone before the game that Arsenal were much ahead in their preparations for the new season than his side were, but it was still a very tight clash.

The Premier League champions started off brilliantly. They were the superior side in the first 20 minutes, but Arsenal were so disciplined with their defending that City didn’t get near the goal.

Arsenal then stepped up and looked brilliant. Kai Havertz had two huge chances to put the Gunners ahead in the first half, but he was denied on both occasions.

Arteta’s men still looked like the more threatening side, but it was Manchester City who took the lead in the 77th minute thanks to a beautiful goal from young Cole Palmer.

Arsenal fans thought the Shield had slipped from their hands at that point, but their players didn’t stop pushing. In the 101st minute of the game, lady luck turned their way, and Leandro Trossard’s deflected shot crept in.

The momentum shifted at that point and Arsenal carried on their confidence to pick up a convincing 4-1 win in the penalty shootout.

Riyad Mahrez, who left Manchester City in the summer for Al Ahli, seemed disappointed.

He reacted with just one word on X/Twitter: “Nooooooo.”