Rio Ferdinand shares what Arsenal’s Arteta privately told him about Gabriel Martinelli

Rio Ferdinand has raved about Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli and revealed what Mikel Arteta privately told him about the Brazilian a few years ago.

The Gunners have come a long way since Arteta took charge of the club back in 2019. Not many players who were at his disposal back then are still at the club now, but the few who remain have improved massively.

Martinelli is one such player, and Ferdinand claimed in a video on the SDS YouTube channel that the Arsenal youngster could become world-class soon.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand says he loves Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli

When Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano back in 2019, nobody had really heard of him.

The forward played in the fourth tier of Brazilian football back then, and not many believed he had what it takes to tear up the Premier League from the get-go.

Martinelli, however, surprised everyone and hit the ground running. He was brilliant in his debut season at Arsenal, and he has developed into one of the best players in the Premier League now.

While forming an Arsenal and Manchester United combined XI, Ferdinand decided to go for Marcus Rashford on the left wing, but that didn’t stop him from raving about Martinelli.

He said: “I love Martinelli, I think Martinelli could end up world-class. I think he’s a huge talent.

“I spoke to Arteta when he first got in a team and they played Bournemouth away. I said to him after the game: ‘What’s this kid like?’

“He said: ‘Rio, (he’s) special!'”

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

Martinelli is a tremendous footballer, isn’t he?

The Brazilian, still just 22, had an outstanding season last time out. It was his first campaign as a regular starter, and he finished with 15 goals and five assists in the Premier League.

That is an exceptional return for someone so young, and the fact that he’s still only 22 means he will only get better in the years to come.

Martinelli looked extremely sharp against Monaco on Wednesday. We expect him to start again when the Gunners take on Manchester City in the Community Shield this weekend.