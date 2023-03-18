Rio Ferdinand sends wordless reaction to Newcastle star about Nottingham Forest display











Rio Ferdinand has reacted to the performance of Jacob Murphy as Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest last night.

The Magpies put themselves right back in the race for the top four with the impressive victory at the City Ground.

Alexander Isak netted both the goals as Newcastle signed off before the international break with a 2-1 win on the road.

Murphy took to Instagram after the game to celebrate the win and congratulate his teammates on their performance.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand on Jacob Murphy display against Nottingham Forest

Ferdinand was among those in the replies and felt he could sum up what he needed to say without even using any words.

Teammates Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes were also in the mentions after Murphy played his part in the win.

Murphy may have a bigger role to play with the injury absence of Miguel Almiron, and the run-in will heat up after the international break.

Cr. jacobmurphy95 © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Newcastle have got some momentum now after back to back 2-1 wins against sides down the lower end of the table but who have been impressive of late.

They need to keep it going after the international break, now that the EFL Cup final distraction and disappointment is done and dusted.

Murphy can play his part in that and if Isak keeps this form going, Newcastle will be a real threat in the Champions League chase.