Rio Ferdinand says he’d pick £27m Arsenal youngster over Manchester United star

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that he would pick William Saliba over Lisandro Martinez, and claimed that the Arsenal defender has the potential to reach the very top.

Ferdinand was speaking to talkSPORT as he also noted that playing in a settled Arsenal side is doing the Frenchman a lot of good.

It has been apparent for some time that Arsenal have a special talent in William Saliba. It is almost remarkable to think now that the £27 million centre-back had not made his debut for the Gunners before the start of last season.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images

He is now one of the very best in the Premier League. And Arsenal fans will probably tell you that Saliba is well on his way to becoming one of the best in the world.

Rio Ferdinand picks William Saliba over Lisandro Martinez

Interestingly, one player who may have blocked his path to the first-team had events played out differently is Lisandro Martinez.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Reports from the Daily Mail claimed that Ajax were expecting Arsenal to bid for Martinez before he made his move to Manchester United. But obviously, he is now at Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand was asked a series of this or that questions. And one of those involved picking between Saliba and Martinez. He went on to back the Arsenal star.

“I would go Saliba. I think Saliba could potentially be top, top, top,” he told talkSPORT. “Martinez answered a lot of critics last year, a lot of doubters about his size and stuff like that. Fantastic on the ball.

“This one, you’re helped by the team you’re playing for. He’s in a very solid, consistent team, Saliba. Martinez isn’t.”

Arsenal thriving as Manchester United toil

Certainly, life appears to be much easier at Arsenal right now. The Gunners are continuing to make progress under Mikel Arteta. And it is clear what direction they are moving in.

Manchester United meanwhile, have made a slow start to the campaign. It has been hard for their players to thrive. And they look to be a long way off the pace-setters in the Premier League.

With that in mind, it is hardly a surprise that Ferdinand has found himself to be more impressed by what Saliba is doing at Arsenal.