Rio Ferdinand says he'd now take Bukayo Saka over Phil Foden

Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that he would now take Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka over Phil Foden, admitting that he would have given a different answer 18 months ago.

Saka and Foden are undoubtedly two of the brightest prospects in world football right now, let alone the Premier League.

There is little to pick from between the two when it comes to age. They both play in a similar role. And their clubs are battling it out for the Premier League title this season. Certainly, they both look set to enjoy illustrious careers.

Ferdinand would now pick Saka over Foden

Remarkably, Foden has already won four league crowns. Meanwhile, he has also lifted the FA Cup once and won the League Cup on four occasions.

Saka is some way behind on that front. But the 21-year-old is undoubtedly enjoying an incredible campaign, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Ferdinand was asked whether he would take Saka or Foden in his latest video. And he suggested that the Arsenal star has forced him into a change of heart.

“If you’d have asked me this 18 months ago, I’m going Foden. Right now, can’t look past Saka,” he told Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

It is actually incredible when you look at the two players’ Premier League records during their careers. Saka has played 116 games in the top-flight, scoring 24 goals and providing 23 assists.

Foden has 115 appearances under his belt. And he has 31 goals and 16 assists, meaning that the pair have been directly involved in the same number of goals. And Saka has played just one game more.

Certainly, it is a rivalry which could run and run and run in the Premier League for years to come. And given what they have both achieved already, it will be fascinating to see what level they both reach in the coming seasons.