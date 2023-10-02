Rio Ferdinand says he’d actually rather face Harry Kane than Liverpool star

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that he would rather play against Harry Kane rather than Mo Salah as he was asked to pick between the striker and the Liverpool star.

Ferdinand was speaking to talkSPORT as he admitted being gutted that Manchester United did not manage to sign Harry Kane during the summer transfer window.

Mo Salah has made an outstanding start to the season with Liverpool. The 31-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side. He has almost been as good as he ever has been for the Reds.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kane meanwhile, has made a sensational start to life with Bayern Munich. He has eight goals in just six Bundesliga games. He also has three assists for the Bavarian giants.

Rio Ferdinand would rather face Harry Kane than Mo Salah

Rio Ferdinand was asked to pick between the two players. And while he admitted that he was so disappointed that Kane did not go to Old Trafford, he suggested that facing Salah would be more difficult for him.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

“I’d love them both in my team to be honest. Imagine 30-something goals each. Salah would be the one I wouldn’t want to play against more,” he told talkSPORT.

“Yeah, gutted,” he added, when asked about Kane not joining Manchester United.

Liverpool star has greater ability to make defenders look silly

You can understand why Ferdinand would rather face Kane than Salah. Kane is obviously one of the greatest goalscorers the Premier League has seen.

But in a one-on-one situation, surely there have been few in the league who have been as dangerous as the Egyptian.

Defending Kane would be incredibly difficult for any centre-back, especially when he drops into the deeper pockets to try and get onto the ball.

Kane also has an incredible ability to sniff when a half-chance may be coming his way. And when they come to him, they often end up in the back of the net.

Salah however, has a lot of the similar attributes. But he arguably has even more ability to make defenders look completely foolish.

And what is frightening for both Premier League and Bundesliga defenders is that both Salah and Kane are showing few signs of slowing down at this stage of their careers.