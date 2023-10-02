Rio Ferdinand says he’d pick £40m Tottenham player over Manchester United star right now

Rio Ferdinand has been speaking about a number of different Premier League player comparisons at the launch of the new EA FC game.

Ferdinand was being quizzed by TalKSPORT over a number of different players after their ratings in the game were revealed by EA.

And after Tottenham’s James Maddison was given an 84 and Manchester United’s Mason Mount an 81, Ferdinand conceded the Spurs ace is the man right now.

Rio Ferdinand picks James Maddison over Mason Mount

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Ferdinand said at that right now, Maddison is the better player on form and that roles have been reversed from a few years ago.

“That score would have been reversed if it was two years ago. But right now on form you’ve got to go Maddison. He’s gone into Spurs and they look a really good team and everything positive they’re doing he’s at the heartbeat of it,” Ferdinand said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Proving a point

For years, Mason Mount has – quite rightly as well – been an England regular while Maddison has often waited in the shadows.

However, roles are reversed right now and you could argue Mount doesn’t even get into the next England squad really. Maddison, meanwhile, is one of the main men for the Three Lions and will be integral for the next tournament on this form.

Maddison has gone to Tottenham and proven himself to be quite the player in a better side.

Of course, he is benefitting from a full team playing well and being given freedom to play with flair in the final third. But Maddison deserves credit for embracing it and he will surely only go from strength to strength now.