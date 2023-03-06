Rio Ferdinand makes Cody Gakpo 'moment' claim after Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United











Rio Ferdinand has been talking about Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United on his FIVE YouTube show this evening.

Liverpool ran riot against United as they smashed in six goals in the second 45 minutes to leave Erik ten Hag well and truly scratching his head.

For Liverpool, it was a day they’ve wanted all season. Things seemed to click and they looked like the Reds side of the last few years, especially going forward.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

One of the players to shine was new signing, Cody Gakpo. The Dutch forward netted twice with two fine finishes.

And speaking on FIVE, Rio Ferdinand believes Gakpo had ‘his moment’ in front of the Anfield faithful.

‘That’s his moment. Every player when they sign for a team needs a moment. And you need that moment to come where you go ‘oh’. Modric said the other day that his goal for Real Madrid at Old Trafford was his moment, where the Real Madrid fans go ‘he’s one of us’ and I think Gakpo had his moment yesterday,” Ferdinand said.

Gakpo has started to come to life in recent weeks and along with Darwin Nunez, looks to be turning into the player Liverpool fans thought they were getting.

TBR’s View: Cody Gakpo can come good for Liverpool

The signings of Nunez and Gakpo have been questioned really before they’ve had chance to get going. But there are signs that both are motoring on now.

Gakpo was superb v United. His movement was excellent and he dragged the likes of Martinez and Varane into positions they didn’t want to be in.

The 7-0 scoreline will get the headlines, of course. But the fact that the likes of Gakpo and Nunez produced such performances is an even bigger plus for the Reds.

More of that, and Liverpool will be well in top four contention.