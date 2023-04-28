Rio Ferdinand says £22m Tottenham player knew he was lucky Mason didn't sub him off last night











Rio Ferdinand believes Heung-Min Son could easily have been taken off by Ryan Mason as Tottenham drew with Manchester United last night.

Son scored the equaliser for Spurs as he tucked in after a fine ball from Harry Kane. But in the main, Son’s performance was that of a player low on confidence right now.

However, new interim boss Mason decided to keep faith with Son. And in the end, he was rewarded.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

But speaking on BT Sport after the game, former England man Rio Ferdinand spoke after seeing Son’s interview post-game and claimed that really, Son was lucky to stay on the pitch.

“It’s probably a thank you as well because Son is very honest and he’s an open book the way he talks. He’s probably the one thinking I was playing the worst of the front three and that’s almost a thank you gesture,” Ferdinand said.

“I don’t know that for certain but reading between the lines it could have been that. You know when you are not playing well and when you are lucky to stay on the pitch. He might just have thought let me go and thank you for keeping me on that pitch and repaying that faith.”

TBR’s View: Tottenham need Heung-Min Son firing

In the end, Mason was justified in keeping Son on the pitch against Manchester United but Ferdinand is bang on in his assessment here.

Son was lucky to stay on. Kane was doing well and Richarlison was looking a threat as well. Of course, ‘Sonny’ got his goal and that’s all that matters when it comes to the result. But he needs to be producing much more for Tottenham to be successful.

Everyone knows how good Son can be. Tottenham fans have seen it over the years. It goes without saying, then, that Spurs need that version of Son in the final stretch.