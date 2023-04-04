Rio Ferdinand reacts to suggestion Rodgers could go to Tottenham











Rio Ferdinand has dismissed the idea of Brendan Rodgers becoming the next Tottenham Hotspur manager, and believes that Mauricio Pochettino would have been appointed already if he was likely to succeed Antonio Conte.

The former centre-back was speaking on his YouTube channel in the wake of the news that both Leicester City and Chelsea are looking for new bosses after parting company with Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter respectively.

Of course, they join Tottenham in the search for their next permanent manager. Spurs said goodbye to Antonio Conte during the international break after a turbulent tenure in North London.

There are a number of options on the market. And it will be fascinating to see where the various names end up over the coming months.

Some may be wondering if Rodgers could end up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has previously been a very highly-rated manager for the work he has done at times with Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester.

Ferdinand not expecting Rodgers at Tottenham

The move however, would evoke memories of Spurs’ decision to appoint Nuno Espírito Santo. He arrived after his time at Wolves had gone extremely stale. And it obviously did not work out for anyone.

It was put to Ferdinand that Rodgers could end up at Tottenham. And his response was emphatic – though he does not see Mauricio Pochettino making a return either.

“No way,” he told his YouTube channel, when Rodgers to Tottenham was mentioned.

“I’m going to go Pochettino to Chelsea, because Levy’s not looking interested at the moment. He’d have taken him already if he was going to go Spurs.

“Nagelsmann might go to Spurs.”

Appointing Rodgers would be a real gamble for Tottenham. It would certainly not excite the large majority of the fanbase if the 50-year-old was given the job in the summer.

Rodgers needs another job elsewhere to rebuild his career somewhat. Tottenham should arguably not be providing him with that chance.

Pochettino would be a much more popular option. But Ferdinand is surely right to question whether it would have happened by now if a return was likely.

Julian Nagelsmann would be the marquee option of the three. And it would be a huge statement if Tottenham did manage to win the race for the German’s signature.