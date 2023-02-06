Rio Ferdinand reacts to Jurgen Klopp press conference after Liverpool loss











Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that he quite likes Jurgen Klopp showing some fire in his press conference after Liverpool lost to Wolves on Saturday, claiming that he can understand the passion.

It has been a miserable time for the Reds of late. They now find themselves as close to the bottom three as the top-four in the Premier League.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

The latest blow came at the weekend as they were beaten 3-0 by Wolves. Julen Lopetegui’s side are the only team Liverpool have beaten in their last seven games in all competitions. But it is certainly fair to say that Wolves have now wrestled back the bragging rights.

Ferdinand defends Jurgen Klopp over press conference

Klopp, understandably, could not hide his frustration after the game. And in a bizarre moment, the German refused to answer a question from Athletic journalist James Pearce – as reported by the Daily Mail.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The situation did not reflect well on Klopp at all. But Ferdinand has defended the Liverpool boss a little, suggesting that he can understand why he is lashing out.

“The pressure’s hitting him. He’s not answering questions from particular members of the media, declining questions. He was [rude],” he told his YouTube channel.

“Sir Alex Ferguson, he banned people from press conferences. He banned people, he didn’t let them in. So we’ve seen this before. It could be dealt with in a better way. But I still like it, showing passion, a bit of emotion in a certain situation. Whether it’s right or wrong, there’s still something in me that likes the soap opera element about it.”

Once again, it just feels like one of those seasons which Liverpool cannot wait to see the back of. On that previous occasion, they ultimately managed to sneak their way into the top-four at the very end.

This time around, it is going to take a huge effort. And the turnaround does not appear to be on the cards anytime soon.

But Klopp is one of the world’s best managers. And you would not be at all surprised to see him get Liverpool back amongst the elite at some stage in the future.

Klopp is a bad loser. But you hardly reach the heights he has unless you get little practice of being on the losing side. So of course, he is going to hate it.

He may cross the line sometimes. And it is hard to defend him sometimes. But, as Ferdinand suggests, it is also an indicator of just how much he cares.