Rio Ferdinand reacts as Arsenal close in on signing Jorginho

Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that he believes that Jorginho is going to be a good signing for Arsenal, even if he is unlikely to be a starter for the Gunners following his switch from Chelsea.

It appears that Jorginho is set to fill the midfield void on deadline day at the end of the January transfer window. It is a move that seemed to come from nowhere when Fabrizio Romano suggested that there was interest on Monday night.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

However, everything has moved quickly. And as reported by The Athletic, he is set to join Mikel Arteta’s side for a fee of £12 million.

Ferdinand backs Jorginho for success at Arsenal

It is a move that has divided opinion amongst Arsenal fans. Jorginho has achieved a lot in the game, including winning the Champions League and European Championships in the same year.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

But he is now 31. And it does appear that he is not a top target by any means. Nevertheless, Ferdinand believes that Arsenal have made a smart move bringing the Italian to the Emirates. He also shared what many have said to him about the midfielder.

“I think it’s a good signing. It’s shrewd. I’ve been known to criticise Jorginho. And even just to clarify that, I was criticising him because the way Chelsea played at the beginning when he was there didn’t help him,” he told his YouTube channel.

“Whatever you think of him, on the ball, he’s a fine passer of the ball, especially cutting through the lines, he keeps it ticking.

“I don’t see him being a starter for Arsenal, I’ve got to be honest.

“Everything I hear about him as a pro has been positive. Nothing but positive. In the changing room, he’s a leader.”

In truth, it is a little difficult to understand why Arsenal supporters are so worried about the move. It appears to be such a low risk.

Of course, there are better options out there. But they cannot force Brighton to sell Moises Caicedo. They also do not necessarily need someone who starts on a regular basis.

And if Jorginho is needed to step up, he can do that.

It is not exciting. But it may prove to be a really smart move.