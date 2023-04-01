'Absolutely world class': Rio Ferdinand blown away by one Liverpool player v Manchester City











It was an entertaining affair today at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City and Liverpool played things out at The Etihad.

A brilliant first half showed just how good both sides can be as goals from Mo Salah and then a fine equaliser from Julian Alvarez showed both teams’ attacking prowess.

For Liverpool, taking the lead was massive and it was a fine goal as well on the break as Diogo Jota ran through before setting up Mo Salah for a fine finish.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Of course, it’s something we’ve seen Salah do time and time again during his time at Liverpool. And watching on for BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand was in awe of how good the finish from Salah was.

“This, just wow. Absoutely world class. Nonchalant finishing. I’ll have to interview him more often if he’s going to produce finishing like that!,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

Salah is key for Liverpool’s very slim Champions League hopes. Jurgen Klopp, then, will be hoping for more of the same from the Egyptian as the season draws to a close.

TBR’s View: Typical Mo Salah

The finish from Salah was, as Ferdinand says, world class. There was no hesitancy from the Liverpool star as he raced onto the ball and slammed it past Ederson.

Salah has done this so many times over the years for Liverpool. So to see him do it against City today was no surprise really.

Liverpool rely so much on Salah. And while much was made of the big contract he got while Sadio Mane left, it’s clear as day why Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep his star man so much.