Rio Ferdinand predicts who will win the Premier League - Arsenal or Man City











Arsenal and Manchester City are first and second in the Premier League table. and even though half of the season is still left to be played, it feels like it’ll be a two-horse race for the title.

Mikel Arteta’s side are five points clear of the defending champions at the top of the table despite having a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s men.

Rio Ferdinand, who knows a thing or two about winning the Premier League, has revealed his prediction ahead of the second half of the campaign following the end of the January transfer window.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand predicts who will win the Premier League – Arsenal or Man City

When the season started back in August, nobody expected Arsenal to be anywhere near the Premier League title.

The Gunners ended last season terribly, blowing their chance to qualify for the Champions League.

Even though they made a few top-quality signings last summer, the expectation was they’ll only be competing for the top four.

However, Arteta’s young Gunners have surprised everyone this season. They’ve lost just one game in the league all campaign and are deservedly on top of the table.

The focus is now on winning the Premier League title and the debate still remains over who the favourites are – Arsenal or defending champions Manchester City.

Rio Ferdinand thinks Arsenal will go all the way.

The Manchester United legend said in a video on his YouTube channel: “I think it’s a wrap. I’ve got to be honest, I do.

“No matter what results Arsenal get against Man City, I still think Arsenal have enough confidence, quality and calmness to take the title.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

If Arsenal lose both their games against Manchester City and win every other fixture, they will end up becoming the new Premier League champions.

However, that’s easier said than done.

The Gunners are in unknown territory at the moment. These young players don’t really know how to cope with the pressure that comes with leading the table in March, April and May, and that is a scary thought.

However, Arsenal have answered every question put in front of them so far this season, so it’s definitely not beyond them to go all the way and win the Premier League. But, you can never write City off.

Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Show all