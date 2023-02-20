Rio Ferdinand predicts who Harry Kane will be playing for next season











Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that he believes Harry Kane will end up staying at Tottenham Hotspur, but admitted that the striker cannot confirm his plans while his future is up in the air.

Kane’s future is going to be a major talking point over the coming months. His contract has less than 18 months left to run. And with that, this summer is going to prove to be a pivotal one.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham will surely make a big push to tie the 29-year-old down to a new contract. But should he decide to leave, this summer will represent one of the last chances for Spurs to receive a marquee fee.

Ferdinand predicts where Kane will be next season

Tottenham are, unfortunately, in a similar position this season, battling for a top-four spot. And with that, some will wonder why Kane would want to stay while the wait for trophies continues.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Obviously, the England captain has a huge attachment to Spurs. He has recently become their all-time record goalscorer. And staying put should surely see Kane overtake Alan Shearer as the Premier League’s leading goalscorer at some stage.

Some pundits are inevitably going to implore Kane to leave. But Ferdinand has suggested that he expects the striker to still be lining up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

“If I’m a betting man, I’m going to say I reckon Harry Kane stays at Spurs and just goes, outright, for the goalscoring record,” he told his YouTube channel.

“I think if Harry Kane came out and said [he wanted to stay and take the goalscoring record], I would respect him. It wouldn’t be what I would do or what I’ve done, but everyone to their own.

“I just want him to come out and tell us, so we’re all aware of what he wants to do. But again, this is a business. He’s up for renegotiation soon for a new contract. If he just says, yes, I want to be at Spurs, his bargaining power’s gone.”

There is also a problem facing Kane should he be interested in leaving. There are only a handful of clubs in world football who will be able to sign him.

Some of those already have outstanding strikers in their squad. So there are not too many options out there for Kane, as things stand.

Tottenham may not win as much as Kane deserves by the time he hangs up his boots. But should he stay, he is likely to go down as the greatest player in the club’s history.

He possibly puts that at risk if he decides to move on.