Rio Ferdinand picks who Arsenal's best defender is - Gabriel or Saliba

Rio Ferdinand has had his say on who Arsenal’s best central defender is at the moment – Gabriel Magalhaes or William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners suffered only their second defeat of the season on Saturday against Everton in what was a really poor display. However, the two best players on the pitch were arguably their centre-halves – Saliba and Gabriel.

Ferdinand, who knows a thing or two about centre-backs, has now made a claim on who has been better for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Ferdinand and his pals on Vibe with FIVE discussed who the best centre-back is in the Premier League at the moment.

The Manchester United legend believes it’s Lisandro Martinez – he says there’s no argument on that debate because of the kind of form he has been in recently.

Joel Beya threw Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes‘ name into the mix and claimed the Brazilian deserves more respect. Ferdinand immediately responded by saying William Saliba has been better than him.

“I think Saliba has been better than Gabriel,” he said.

“Saliba is a unit bruv, he’s about 6″3′, 6″4′.”

TBR View:

Both Saliba and Gabriel have been phenomenal for Arsenal this season.

The 21-year-old Frenchman made his Premier League debut on the opening day of the season, and he became an instant fan favourite. He was simply sensational in the first half of the campaign.

Gabriel’s performances were, in a way, overshadowed by Saliba’s brilliance, but since after the World Cup break, the Brazilian has arguably been the better player.

Arsenal fans, however, will not care – they’re just glad they have two incredible central defenders who’ll only get better in the coming months and years.

