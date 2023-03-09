Rio Ferdinand now suggests Tottenham could look at 49-year-old to be their next manager











Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could look at another former Chelsea boss in Thomas Tuchel to be their next manager.

Spurs crashed out of the Champions League last night after an underwhelming display against AC Milan.

Antonio Conte’s men headed into the game trailing 1-0 but they failed to create any clear-cut opportunities until Harry Kane was denied by Mike Maignan in the 94th minute.

The goalless draw means Spurs will go yet another season without picking up silverware and Conte’s future at the club grows more uncertain by the day.

The Italian has admitted that he wishes to return to his homeland in the future and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Spurs could be searching for a new manager soon.

And Ferdinand has suggested that Tottenham could actually look at hiring Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea earlier in the season.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Ferdinand suggests Tuchel as Conte replacement

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of last night’s game, the Manchester United legend discussed where Tottenham go from here after a crushing defeat in Europe.

“Who is out there? Who is getable? There are quite a few people out there out of work,” Ferdinand said.

“Thomas Tuchel is out of work at the moment, would he be under consideration? I don’t know. He’s come from Chelsea and they have done it in the past. But all those factors have to be taken into consideration.”

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle weighed in on the conversation and said that it would be a ‘risk’ for his former side to switch managers before the end of the season.

If Spurs are to make a decision over Conte, they need to make one quickly as they risk yet another season falling by the wayside.

They will not be picking up any silverware this season but they are still in a battle for top four. And with the way they are performing under Conte right now, it doesn’t seem like he’s the man to guide them back into the competition next season.

Tuchel did an excellent job at Chelsea before he was dismissed under their new ownership model. The 49-year-old is currently out of work and is said to be open to the possibility of managing Tottenham.

But Spurs fans may have just about had enough of hiring former Chelsea managers after Mourinho and Conte.

It feels like Tottenham need to go in a new direction to really begin the rebuild that Mauricio Pochettino famously called for during his time in north London.

