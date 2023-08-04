Rio Ferdinand names the Arsenal player who immediately gets into Manchester United’s XI

Rio Ferdinand has been doing the rounds this week in the media world ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

As always, Rio’s focus has largely been on Manchester United. But the former England man has also been discussing other clubs, and over on the SDS YouTube channel, he got into things about Arsenal.

Ferdinand was tasked with coming up with his combined Arsenal and Manchester United XI. Of course, it’s never easy picking an XI from two clubs, and is always subjective.

However, Ferdinand was left in no doubt over on Arsenal player getting in the United XI.

Speaking on the players he was sure of, Ferdinand said that Bukayo Saka being the starting right forward in the team was the easiest decision he had to make.

“100%. That’s the quickest decision for me in this whole thing,” Ferdinand said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka was outstanding for Arsenal last season as he led them to within touching distance of the title. The young Gunner has also shone for England, becoming one of Gareth Southgate’s go-to players.

Arsenal fans will be very much hoping Saka can produce the goods again.

United fans, meanwhile, will have no arguments with Ferdinand’s choice here, given their first-choice right forward, Antony, had an inconsistent first season to say the least.

Bukayo Saka gets in every team in the world

While this might be a combined Arsenal and Manchester United XI, there is a place for Bukayo Saka in every team in the world, and we include the likes of Madrid and Barcelona in that.

Saka has been nothing short of sensational for Arsenal. The scary thing is he just seems to be getting better as well.

Manchester United would love themselves a Bukayo Saka. They’ll be hoping that Antony, or even Jadon Sancho, can do the business this term.