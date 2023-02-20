Rio Ferdinand makes Darwin Nunez prediction after Liverpool goal











Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that he does expect Darwin Nunez to explode in his second season at Liverpool, insisting that he liked a quote from the striker in which he backed himself to step up in the future.

Nunez has had an interesting time at Anfield. He scored on his Reds debut, as well as his bow in the Premier League. But he was then sent off for a moment of madness against Crystal Palace.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Things have been threatening to click for the Uruguayan all season. And the hope will be that his brilliant strike in the win over Newcastle at the weekend proves to be a turning point.

Ferdinand praises Nunez after Liverpool win

Nunez recently gave an interview in which he expressed his belief that he could really kick on in his second season. He also shared how he looks to Luis Suarez for advice having played alongside him at international level (via 90min).

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ferdinand was asked about Nunez’s goal at St James’ Park on Saturday. And he suggested that he is hopeful for the youngster off the back of those comments.

“Do you know what I like about Nunez? I saw a quote from Nunez after. He said: ‘I’m a bit like Suarez. Second season, I’ll come good. Done it at Benfica’. Going to keep that quote,” he told his YouTube channel.

“I think he will. I honestly think he will come good. He’s got all the attributes that defenders don’t like to play against. He’s aggressive, he’s strong, he likes to run in behind, he’s a nuisance, he’s a bit unpredictable.”

It does appear that some have really wanted Nunez to fail at Anfield. Perhaps that is down to the transfer fee which brought him to Merseyside.

He is yet to live up to that fee. But it cannot be forgotten that the striker himself has absolutely no say in what Liverpool pay for him.

Jurgen Klopp would have also been well aware that Nunez is not yet the finished article. He is a work in progress with a huge ceiling.

It will be the glimpses which excite Liverpool fans for the future. When everything does click, he is a frightening talent.

And by the time he leaves Liverpool, it would be no surprise if this season proves to be the anomaly from his time with the Reds.