Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that Leandro Trossard has done more than Mikel Arteta could have hoped when he arrived at Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Trossard had his best moment yet in an Arsenal shirt on Sunday. The Belgian was handed a start at Craven Cottage, as Fulham looked to trip the Premier League leaders up. However, Mikel Arteta’s men were out of sight before half-time.

And Trossard was at the heart of their stunning win.

Ferdinand amazed by Trossard form

The 28-year-old did not score. But he did set up all three goals as Arsenal went into the break 3-0 up. It takes his tally for assists to five, and that is just since his move to the Emirates in January.

It is remarkable return. And it means that only two Arsenal players have set up more goals all season.

Of course, Trossard only seemed to come onto the Arsenal radar after they missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk. But the early signs suggest that the former Brighton man is going to be able to make a much greater contribution this season than Mudryk would have done.

Certainly, Ferdinand believes that Trossard has surpassed expectations since his move at the start of the year.

“Trossard, I think, has been a masterstroke signing. We can talk about loads of signings during the season. But I think he’s one, gives you that depth in those areas, the wide areas, up front, which you needed. You had Martinelli and Saka producing miracles all year, but who was going to come in and affect the games if one of those was injured? Three assists in a half,” he told his YouTube channel.

“Only Saka and De Bruyne have more assists than him this season. He was the one player at Brighton who I was surprised hadn’t gone earlier because every time I watch him, I think he does something in a game. Belgian international.

“We were talking about wide players not taking risks a minute ago. This guy takes risks. He’ll get it, he’ll give it, he’ll play one-twos, he’ll dribble. And he can see a pass, evidently.

“He is doing everything and more of what Arteta would have wanted from him as a new signing at the halfway stage of the season. Massive impact.”

Perhaps Mudryk will go on and have an amazing Premier League career. But Arsenal fans will not care too much about that if Trossard goes on to help the Gunners win the league title this season.

This year is going to be such a significant one, whatever happens. Arsenal have the potential to elevate themselves back amongst the heavyweights for years to come.

Perhaps they will have to replace Trossard sooner than they would have done had Mudryk arrived, given their ages. But so many doors are likely to open to Arsenal ahead of the summer if they ultimately get across the line anyway.