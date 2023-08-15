Rio Ferdinand issues verdict as Manchester United eye Amadou Onana

Rio Ferdinand has issued his verdict on reports Manchester United are interested in signing Amadou Onana from Everton in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel after learning that Erik ten Hag’s side are admirers of the Belgian as they look for further reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Manchester United appear to have made an initial move for Amadou Onana. The Guardian reports that they have approached the Toffees about a possible move for the 21-year-old.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

It does appear that it is not going to be easy for United to land the youngster before the deadline. The Guardian claims that Everton hope to hold onto Onana for another year. And with that, Sean Dyche’s side are holding out for at least £50 million before they consider letting him go.

Ferdinand not convinced by Amadou Onana amid Manchester United interest

Ferdinand learned that Manchester United are reportedly admirers of the £33 million Everton player during his latest podcast. And it is safe to say that he was not best pleased about the idea of him ending up at Old Trafford.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

“Not for me, that,” he told his YouTube channel.

“I think he has really good attributes. But I don’t think for Man United. That’s like Fellaini. That’s like buying Fellaini for Man United. Fellaini had unbelievable attributes, not for Man United.”

It is going to be interesting to see how Onana develops over this campaign. Unfortunately, it appears that Everton face another challenging season having lost their opening game to Fulham at Goodison Park.

Onana was one of their better performers for the Toffees last season. And it would be a big blow to lose him in the final stages of the window.

Everton fans will be realistic about the likelihood of keeping Onana in the long-term. Ultimately, if they do not manage to move up the table, players like Onana are going to look to move on and take that next step.

But clearly, Ferdinand is hoping that he remains on Merseyside for a little while longer amid links with Manchester United.