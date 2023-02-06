Rio Ferdinand issues his verdict on Arsenal's January transfer window











Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that he does not think Arsenal could have had a better transfer window in January when it was put to him that the Gunners should have strengthened further up front.

Mikel Arteta’s men definitely needed to strengthen in the window. They obviously lead the Premier League table. But they were dealt a huge blow with Gabriel Jesus sustaining an injury.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, there appeared to be a lack of depth in the middle of the park. And with that, Arsenal made three signings, with Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho arriving.

Rio Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal transfer window

Trossard adds depth across the forward line. Meanwhile, Jorginho provides cover for the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. But of course, their last two games have ended in defeats.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have failed to score in those two games. And it was put to Ferdinand that they should have considered bringing Folarin Balogun back to the Emirates as he continues to shine in Ligue 1, on loans with Reims.

However, Ferdinand insisted that he had absolutely no complaints with what Arsenal did during the window. And he suggested that bringing in another forward may not have been that beneficial to the Gunners.

“I think your window couldn’t have gone any better, I don’t think,” he told his YouTube channel. “If you go and buy another forward now, you’re going to be stopping and stifling the path of Balogun when he comes back, who’s on fire in France, and Jesus when he’s fit.

“It’s just another stop-gap that’s going to create more problems than anything else.”

One of the reasons for Arsenal’s current success is the fact that they have rarely lost sight of the long-term picture under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard held Gabriel Martinelli back for some time following his long-term injury. And of course, William Saliba spent a lot of time out on loan before he got his chance.

So there was always a chance that Arsenal would resist the temptation to recall Balogun in January. However, if ever there was a campaign to bring him back prematurely, it may have been this one.

Arsenal fans will have questions if they fail to win the title from here. But Arteta clearly felt that he got the balance right between strengthening for this season and setting the stage for long-term progress.