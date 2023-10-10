Rio Ferdinand has insisted that Manchester City star John Stones is a better player than William Saliba.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand was discussing Sunday’s clash between last season’s top two teams in the Premier League.

Last season, Pep Guardiola’s side got the better of Arsenal on every occasion.

Arsenal had an awful record against the treble winners going into last weekend’s clash.

However, a deflected Gabriel Martinelli strike was enough to earn the Gunners a huge three points.

One of the most impressive aspects of the game for Arsenal on Sunday was William Saliba’s performance.

The Frenchman did unbelievably well alongside Gabriel Magalhaes to keep Erling Haaland out of the match.

However, Ferdinand still thinks that John Stones is a better defender than Saliba.

The 29-year-old was one of the most important players in Manchester City’s treble-winning side.

His move from defence into a holding midfield role ended up being a stroke of genius by Guardiola and it’s hard to ignore the effect his absence has had on the side this season.

Ferdinand rates Stones over Saliba

Speaking about the England international, Ferdinand said: “John Stones is the best centre-back in the Premier League at the moment.

The host asks, “Better than [William] Saliba?” and Ferdinand replies, “Yeah.”

“Not only has he won the treble, his impact. He was coming from defence into midfield.

“Defensively, he was going back into the back four at times.

“John Stones, no other centre-back in the league has done what John Stones did last season.”

Even if Ferdinand currently rates Stones over Saliba, the Frenchman easily has the potential to be the best centre-back in the league in the next few years.

He looks assured in possession, regularly starts Arsenal’s attack and reads the game brilliantly when defending.

Kevin Campbell has suggested that Arsenal should build their team around Saliba and it’s hard to disagree.

He’s been compared to Sol Campbell recently and if he can help Arsenal finally win another Premier League then he’ll be revered like the Invincible as well.